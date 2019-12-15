Home States Andhra Pradesh

Motorist injured after getting hit by car driven by ex-TDP MLA's son in Visakhapatnam

The car hit a statue on the roadside after hitting the two-wheeler, before coming to halt.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The car of former TDP MLA B Satyanarayana Murthy’s son Appala Naidu, which hit a two-wheeler in Vizag on Sunday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A motorist was injured when the car driven by the son of former TDP MLA hit him from behind on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday late night.  The car hit a statue on the roadside after hitting the two-wheeler, before coming to halt

According to the sources, the former legislator's son Appala Naidu and his friend Suryadevara Mourya were returning home after a party. He lost control and hit two-wheeler, who was severely injured and admitted to the government hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable. 

Following the accident, Appala Naidu left the spot and surrendered before the police. It is yet to be ascertained whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not. 

