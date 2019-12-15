Home States Andhra Pradesh

Royal Vashista boat capsize: Inquiry report submitted to Andhra government

Speaking to TNIE, the joint collector said the details of the report cannot be disclosed before the media.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The magisterial inquiry report of the Royal Vashista boat capsize incident was completed and submitted to the State government through the District Collector one day before its deadline on Saturday.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy had ordered magisterial probe into the incident, which cost as many as 51 people their lives, putting Joint Collector Laxmisha at the helm of the inquiry. A deadline of four months from the date of the mishap (September 15) was given to complete the report.

The report was handed over to the government by the district officials. Royal Vashista carrying 77 persons, including tourists and staff, had capsized in River Godavari at Katchaluru village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on September 15 this year.

Due to the swollen up river and secluded spot of incident, only those, who had their life-jackets on were saved by villagers. While 26 were rescued, bodies of 39 people were retrieved over several days. Several bodies were found in decomposed condition. 

