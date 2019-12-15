Home States Andhra Pradesh

Surprise inspections in Andhra Pradesh's engineering colleges to verify affiliation

Inspections in Ongole and Singarayakonda based colleges have already been completed and the rest spread across the district will be assessed soon.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Officials of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K) and Acharya Nagarjuna University are conducting joint inspections in engineering colleges of the district affiliated to it in order to verify their affiliation and infrastructure facilities. Inspections in Ongole and Singarayakonda based colleges have already been completed and the rest spread across the district will be assessed soon.

As per reports, JNTU-K has started these random checks to assess the administrative and academic level of these colleges which receive certification from the university on fulfilling certain terms and conditions for a stipulated time period.

The State government is implementing the fee reimbursement scheme for all engineering students belonging to BPL category and in view of increased expenditure of college maintenance, all college managements are requesting the government to increase fee reimbursement amounts and as soon as possible.

“This is a common exercise underway in all JNTU affiliated engineering colleges across the State and will continue for a few more days. We are mainly checking whether the colleges are complying to the student-teacher ration as  per the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) norms,” an official on the inspection team said.

