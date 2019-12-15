TDP chief  Chandrababu Naidu misleading public: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu has accused Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu of misleading public on the suspension of IRS officer J Krishna Kishore. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said Krishna Kishore was facing corruption allegations. The IRS officer was suspended based on the report submitted by the Industries Department.

“It is common to suspend any official who is facing allegations of corruption and order an inquiry,” he observed. The previous government was corrupt and the YSRC government is working to root out corruption. The suspension was a normal course of action,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu was misleading public by stating that Kishore was suspended because he was part of the team that enquired the Jagati Publications. “Should we honour the person who is involved in corruption?” he sought to know.