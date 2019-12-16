Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh boat tragedy: Three months after incident, services yet to resume

Recently, Kakinada Port officials, who give licences for running boat services, visited Vizag for inspection, but there is no word from officials on the resumption of boat services.

Published: 16th December 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Vashista boat

Royal Vashista boat

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even three months after the Royal Vashista boat capsized, Visakhapatnam tourism boats are yet to resume their services. It was decided to conduct fitness checks for all boats until then all the watersports activities were stopped.

Recently, Kakinada Port officials, who give licences for running boat services, visited Vizag for inspection, but there is no word from officials on the resumption of boat services. According to the boat owners, this has affected the tourism sector hard in the vacation season.

A few weeks after the boat incident, the State government decided to stop boat services of government and private companies across the State. With this, the revenue of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and private boats at Rushikonda was badly hit.

While Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department runs speedboats at Rushikonda and Fishing  Harbour, a private company runs a speedboat and kayaking service at Rushikonda. The stalling of boat services during the vacation season of Dasara and Christmas gave a jolt to hundreds of tourists visiting the city and boat owners incurred huge revenue loss. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Kakinada Port officials will visit Vizag for giving licence again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Vashista boat Andhra Pradesh boat tragedy Kakinada Port Visakhapatnam tourism boats Andhra Pradesh tourism department
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Citizenship Act: Delhi police crackdown of protesting Jamia students draws flak | PHOTOS
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp