Andhra Pradesh mining department official suspended for issuing temporary permits to contractors

Meanwhile, Purnachandra Rao, Deputy Director of mines & geology, Vizianagaram is given full additional charge of deputy director of mines & geology, Visakhapatnam.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The government has suspended GVVS Chowdary, the-then assistant director of mines & geology, Visakhapatnam, who is presently working as assistant director of mines and geology (RVS), Vizianagaram and deputy director of mines & geology (full additional charge), Visakhapatnam on charges of issuing temporary permits to contractors and individuals in violation of the Rule 9 (iii) and 9 (iv) and 13(1) of APMMC Rules, 1965.

Director of Mines K Ram Kumar in the order said suspension will continue until further orders. Chowdary was also directed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the government.

Further, K Purnachandra Rao, Deputy Director of mines & geology, Vizianagaram is given full additional charge of deputy director of mines & geology, Visakhapatnam and SV Ramana Rao is given full additional charge of assistant director of mines and geology (RVS), Vizianagaram.

TAGS
APMMC Rules GVVS Chowdary Andhra pradesh mines
