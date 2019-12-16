Home States Andhra Pradesh

One held for duping Alur man of Rs 31 lakh

The accused had cheated one Srinivasa Choudhary, in whose granite quarry a blast occurred claiming the lives of 13 workers at Hathi Belagal in Alur mandal.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Alur police arrested one person in connection with a cheating case and recovered Rs 31 lakh from him. Addressing the media at the Adoni police division office on Sunday, DSP P Ramakrishanaiah said that the accused was identified as Narayana Choudhary.

He cheated one Srinivasa Choudhary, in whose granite quarry a blast occurred claiming the lives of 13 workers at Hathi Belagal in Alur mandal on August 3, 2018. A case has been registered against Srinivasa Choudhary and he was sentenced to prison.

After coming out on bail, Srinivasa Choudhary came in touch with one Narayana Choudhary, who claimed to save him from the cases filed against him with his influence. Trusting his words, Srinivasa Choudhary asked his brother Vaikunta Ravindra Babu to give Rs 31 lakh to Narayana Choudhary.

Upon knowing that the police had filed a charge-sheet against him and Narayana Choudhary is a cheat, Srinivasa Choudhary filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, the Alur police arrested Narayana Choudhary on Sunday.

