Pratap Bhimireddy appointed as Andhra Pradesh's special representative for investment promotion
A native of Nutakaki village, Pratap has over 20 years of experience in IT, healthcare, financial services and medical insurance services in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and other countries.
Published: 16th December 2019 08:09 AM | Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:09 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Pratap Bhimireddy, a native of Nutakaki village in Guntur district, has been appointed special representative to State government’s investment promotion and infrastructure development. Pratap called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. Pratap is currently a board of director of the Telugu association NATA.
He has over 20 years of experience in IT, healthcare, financial services and medical insurance services in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and other countries. He also played a crucial role in the implementation of projects worth over $ 200 million and had set up a USD 200 million IT company in the US and a pharmaceutical company in Visakhapatnam with Rs 100 crore.