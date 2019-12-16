Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three from Bihar held for cheating man of Rs 14 lakh in return of MBBS seat in Andhra Pradesh

The police said that the three accused sent messages in August to the victim stating that they could get MBBS seat for his son at National Medical College, Calcutta.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam police on Sunday arrested three men on charges of cheating students by promising to help them get MBBS admissions without clearing the NEET. The three accused were identified as Omkar Kumar (20), Rakesh Kumar (20), and Ranadeer Kumar (20), who are natives of Nevada district in Bihar.

Disclosing the details to media persons, ASP Satthi Babu said that the three accused sent messages in August to one Katta Naga Mohan Rao, a native of Machilipatnam stating that they could get MBBS seat for his son at National Medical College, Calcutta. The trio asked the victim to pay the fee amount in two terms and, accordingly, Mohan Rao deposited Rs 14.45 lakh demanded by the touts in the bank account of one Dr Pankaj Kumar Sharma, New Delhi.

In September, the victim went to Calcutta to admit his son in the college and realised that he was duped by the accused. On September 11, Mohan Rao lodged a complaint with Chilakalapudi police. A case was registered under section 420 of the IPC and section 66 (D) of the IT Act.

