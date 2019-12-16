Two arrested for Facebook post against Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MLA V Rajini

By Express News Service

NELLORE/GUNTUR: The Chilakaluripeta police reportedly arrested two TDP supporters for posting objectionable comments on Facebook against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC MLA V Rajini.

One of the arrested, Satyavolu Hari Prasada Reddy alias Satyam Reddy of Vidavalur mandal posted comments on Jagan and Rajini on Facebook and P Praveen of Kandaleru Dam in Rapur mandal commented on the post.

Acting on a complaint lodged by YSRC leader Maruboina Nagaraju of Chilakaluripeta, the police registered cases against the duo on December 13 under Section 509 of IPC and Section 67 of IT Act. The police formed special teams to nab the duo.

According to Chilakaluripeta Urban CI V Surya Narayana, Satyam and Praveen are active members of CBN Army and posted objectionable comments against CM Jagan and Chilakaluripeta MLA Rajini on Facebook. The police took the duo into custody in Nellore on Sunday and they may be produced in the court on Monday.