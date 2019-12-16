YSRC government is dictatorial: Ex-Andhra Pradesh minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a dig at the YSR Congress government, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said every promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is an empty one.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said unable to face the facts brought to the fore by TDP MLAs, the ruling party is engaging in undemocratic ways and denying them an opportunity to speak in the Assembly. “It is undemocratic and dictatorial,” he said.

Yanamala said in the first five days of the Assembly session, the mistakes of the State government in the last six months were exposed. "In the last six months, all the government did was to disturb the system and create confusion," he alleged.

Not a single bill was cleared and no new work was taken up, but the ongoing works were stalled or scrapped, he said and claimed it pushed the State into a financial crisis. "Answers to every question raised on different issues were incorrect," he said.