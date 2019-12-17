Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for India-West Indies ODI tomorrow in Visakhapatnam

1,050 police personnel at stadium to maintain law and order,  350 traffic policemen to ensure smooth traffic
 

Published: 17th December 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli coming out of the airport at Visakhapatnam on Monday. India will play against West Indies in second ODI on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli coming out of the airport at Visakhapatnam on Monday. India will play against West Indies in second ODI on Wednesday. (Phhoto | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  All arrangements are in place for the second one day international (ODI) match to be played between India and West Indies at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium at Pothinamallayyapalem in the city on Wednesday.Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary V Durga Prasad said they were expecting good response to the ODI match. 

He said 10 sub-committees have been working in cooperation with the district administration, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), police and other government departments. Everything was going as per plan, he added. He said the match will start at 1.30 pm and conclude at 9.15 pm. The stadium’s gates will be opened two hours before schedule start of the match and gates will be closed one hour after commencement of the match and later none will be allowed inside.

He said arrangements for food stalls and drinking water have been made. In view of the ban on single-use plastic, they decided to supply drinking water in paper cups and 22 water points will be set up in the stadium to supply water to spectators.Durga Prasad said till now about 16,000 tickets were sold. The tickets of lower denomination of `500 and `1,200 were sold. Tickets of `1,600, `2,000 and `4,000 are available, he said. He said there will be full house at the stadium on Wednesday. 

The ACA secretary said a gate will be named after international cricketer Y Venugopala Rao. 
The gate will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi on Wednesday morning. He said the ACA has decided to name the gate after Venugopala Rao in recognition of his service to cricket from the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ranga Reddy said as many as 1,050 policemen will be deployed at the stadium to maintain security and law and order. Besides 350 traffic policemen will be posted to ensure seamless flow of traffic. He appealed to spectators to cooperate with the police and enjoy the match.He said they will make fool-proof security arrangements at all 20 entry gates and every spectator will be thoroughly searched before entering the stadium. 

He asked them not to carry water bottles along with them and also not to venture into playing area. Strict action will be taken against those crash to into ground, he warned. The DCP said traffic flow into the city will be regulated during the match and they will notify details of traffic diversion to people.
ACA president Sarat Chandra Reddy, was present.

India, West Indies cricket teams arrive
Visakhapatnam: India and West Indies cricketers were accorded warm welcome when they arrived in a chartered flight at Visakhapatnam International Airport from Chennai on Monday afternoon. The police made elaborate arrangements for  security for the players. The players immediately boarded the waiting buses and left for hotels. The police beefed up security at the hotel where the players were staying. After a day’s rest teams will participate in practice session on Tuesday. While the West Indies team will net practice from 9 am to 12 noon and Team India will have its practice session from 2 pm to 5 pm. India and West Indies will play second One Day International match of PayTm series at ACA-VDCA stadium at PM Palem here on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India West Indies 2nd ODI Virat Kohli
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp