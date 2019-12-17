All set for India-West Indies ODI tomorrow in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements are in place for the second one day international (ODI) match to be played between India and West Indies at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium at Pothinamallayyapalem in the city on Wednesday.Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary V Durga Prasad said they were expecting good response to the ODI match.

He said 10 sub-committees have been working in cooperation with the district administration, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), police and other government departments. Everything was going as per plan, he added. He said the match will start at 1.30 pm and conclude at 9.15 pm. The stadium’s gates will be opened two hours before schedule start of the match and gates will be closed one hour after commencement of the match and later none will be allowed inside.

He said arrangements for food stalls and drinking water have been made. In view of the ban on single-use plastic, they decided to supply drinking water in paper cups and 22 water points will be set up in the stadium to supply water to spectators.Durga Prasad said till now about 16,000 tickets were sold. The tickets of lower denomination of `500 and `1,200 were sold. Tickets of `1,600, `2,000 and `4,000 are available, he said. He said there will be full house at the stadium on Wednesday.

The ACA secretary said a gate will be named after international cricketer Y Venugopala Rao.

The gate will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi on Wednesday morning. He said the ACA has decided to name the gate after Venugopala Rao in recognition of his service to cricket from the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ranga Reddy said as many as 1,050 policemen will be deployed at the stadium to maintain security and law and order. Besides 350 traffic policemen will be posted to ensure seamless flow of traffic. He appealed to spectators to cooperate with the police and enjoy the match.He said they will make fool-proof security arrangements at all 20 entry gates and every spectator will be thoroughly searched before entering the stadium.

He asked them not to carry water bottles along with them and also not to venture into playing area. Strict action will be taken against those crash to into ground, he warned. The DCP said traffic flow into the city will be regulated during the match and they will notify details of traffic diversion to people.

ACA president Sarat Chandra Reddy, was present.

India, West Indies cricket teams arrive

Visakhapatnam: India and West Indies cricketers were accorded warm welcome when they arrived in a chartered flight at Visakhapatnam International Airport from Chennai on Monday afternoon. The police made elaborate arrangements for security for the players. The players immediately boarded the waiting buses and left for hotels. The police beefed up security at the hotel where the players were staying. After a day’s rest teams will participate in practice session on Tuesday. While the West Indies team will net practice from 9 am to 12 noon and Team India will have its practice session from 2 pm to 5 pm. India and West Indies will play second One Day International match of PayTm series at ACA-VDCA stadium at PM Palem here on Wednesday