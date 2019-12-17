Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Vizag, Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh may have three capitals, says Jagan

Amaravati could become the 'Legislative Capital', Visakhapatnam the 'Executive Capital' and Kurnool the 'Judiciary Capital.'

Published: 17th December 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday indicated that the state could have three capitals as decentralisation was a real concept.

Replying to a short discussion on the state capital issue in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the existing capital Amaravati could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital".

"We may have three different capitals. They are required. We have to think on those lines seriously," he said, but added that a final call would be taken only after the expert committee constituted to look into the issue submitted its report.

The Committee report is expected in the next few days.

Indicating that the government (Secretariat and heads of departments) could shift to Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister pointed out that the port has the required facilities.

"Vizag has all the facilities. Only Metro (rail) is required," Jagan noted.

Stating that development of Amaravati into a full-fledged capital city required at least Rs one lakh crore, the Chief Minister wondered where the money would come from.

