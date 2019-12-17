Andhra Pradesh government forms panel to study service conditions of education staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday constituted a five-member committee to recommend service conditions for contract and part-time teaching and non-teaching staff of universities and colleges. It will submit its report to the government by December 31.

Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, will be the chairman of the committee. The members of the panel include the chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education, secretary of Finance Department, a vice-chancellor and a registrar of a university as decided by the panel chief.