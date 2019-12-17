Andhra Pradesh government issues order against district-wise tenders for procurement of eggs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued an order on Monday cancelling the existing district-wise tendering process for procurement of eggs for the mid-day meal and ICDS schemes. The School Education Department was asked to evolve a new tendering process for procurement of eggs for the mid-day meal and ICDS schemes.

About 36.1 lakh students of Class I to X are being served mid-day meal in the State. As per the existing norms, eggs are to be provided to each student for five days a week under the mid-day meal scheme. Eggs are being provided to pregnant women, lactating mothers and infant children by the ICDS.

Till now, the district committees used to procure eggs by inviting open tenders for the mid-day meal and ICDS schemes. The cost of egg is paid as per the rates of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC). Transportation charges were only decided by the district committees. The irregular supply of eggs by the bidders and abnormal transportation charges were imposing a huge financial burden on the government.

In order to streamline the supply of eggs, the criteria for procurement of eggs have been revised to enable more number of agencies to participate in bids. It has also been decided to procure eggs at the divisional level to minimise transportation charges. In the new tenders, the bidder will be selected as per the discount proposed to be agreed on monthly average NECC price of eggs and transportation charges.

The bidder who offers maximum discount on the monthly average NECC price of eggs and low transportation charges, will be considered as L1 bidder. Also the selection of eligible bidders and award of contract will be based on reverse tendering process and the guidelines for procurement of eggs will be issued by the government from time to time.

Joint Collector to head egg procurement committee

As per the revised norms, the Tender Procurement Committee at the division level will be headed by Joint Collector (Chairman) and DEO (convener). The members of the committee are ICDS Project Director, Deputy Education Officer of the Division, a MEO nominated by the DEO, a school headmaster of the educational division nominated by the DEO and an official from the Transport Department nominated by the Joint CollectorHenceforth, eggs will be supplied at the doorstep of Anganwadi centres and school points once in 10 days in urban, rural and tribal areas of the State. The minimum weight of egg must be 50 grams and eggs need to be supplied in paper-pulp trays containing 30 eggs per tray