Andhra Pradesh Home Minister gives Rs 9.75 lakh ex gratia to rape victim

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday handed over Rs 9.75 lakh as ex gratia to the family of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Intermediate student in the city a couple of days ago. The minister visited the Guntur Government Hospital and consoled the parents of the girl. She handed over one cheque for Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh towards education of the victim, Rs 2.5 lakh under SC/ST Atrocity Act and Rs 25,000 under POCSO Act. The amount will be deposited immediately in the account of the girl.

The Home Minister also assured the family of a house site at the time of Ugadi and loan to construct a house. Describing the incident as unfortunate, Sucharita said the government would see to it that the victim would get justice as quickly as possible. The 18-year-old accused, Tadiparthi Lakshma Reddy, allegedly molested the five-year-old at Ramireddy Nagar of Guntur on December 11. He was the tenant in the house of the girl.

The police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused. The minister said that the government passed a Bill in the Assembly to enact Disha Act to ensure investigation, trial and conviction in 21 days in sexual assault and other cases against women and children in the State.

Meanwhile, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also visited Guntur GGH on Monday and consoled the victim’s family. The Telugu Desam Party chief alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown great interest in passing the Bill for Disha Act but was uninterested to console the victim’s family. He condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the accused.

“I demand the victim’s family be given Rs 50,000 by the government. The government has to bear the education expenses of the girl and provide her mother a government job, three acres of land, Rs 25 lakh fixed deposit and a house immediately,” Naidu demanded. He alleged that the chief minister was always trying to campaign for the cause of the SCs but substantially was doing nothing for them.

In this regard, he mentioned that some miscreants had carried attacks on Dalit women at Thripurantakam in the Prakasam district. The government should conduct speedy inquiry and take stern action against the culprits involved in the harassment case, he said. Naidu also consoled the family members of former MP YV Rao, who died recently at Guntur. Former ministers N Anand Babu, Prathipati Pulla Rao, TDP Guntur president GV Anjaneyulu, Guntur West MLA M Giridhar and NTR Mirchi Yard former chairperson M Subba Rao accompanied him.

Urban SP visits minor rape victim at Guntur GGH

Guntur: Guntur urban Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna visited Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) and interacted with the family members of the five-year-old girl, who was allegedly molested by an 18-year-old Intermediate student, on Monday before the home minister handed the family an ex gratia of Rs 9.75 lakh.

He said the police had already arrested the accused, T Lakshma Reddy, and the inquiry would be completed soon. “The accused has been sent to judicial custody. DGP Goutam Sawang, South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal are also monitoring the case. The police will file a charge sheet in the court by completing investigation very soon,” he said. He also inquired about the medical and legal details of the girl with GGH superintendent Dr S Babulal, RMO Dr Adinarayana and other doctors

Kanna consoles victim’s family, demands fast action

Guntur: State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the Government General Hospital in the city on Monday and consoled the five-year-old molestation victim and her parents. Condemning the attack on a minor girl, he demanded that the accused Lakshma Reddy be punished severely. The State government should extend help to the victim’s family, he said.

The State BJP chief expressed concern over increase in atrocities against women in the country in recent times and demanded effective implementation of the AP Disha Act enacted by the State government. The effective implementation of the Disha Act would act as a deterrent to crime against women, he said. BJP leaders T Venkatesh Yadav, A Anjaneyulu, P Raghu, P Madhava, K Suresh, D Ambedkar and K Hariprasad were also present