Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly passes 16 bills amid heated debate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 16 bills including important APSRTC merger bill, SC, ST separate commissions bill, excise amendment bill, Andhra Pradesh GST Bill and Andhra Pradesh Universities Act (amendment bill) were passed on Monday, the penultimate day of the ongoing winter session of AP State Legislative Assembly. Verbal duels were exchanged between treasury and Opposition benches during the day’s session, which continued till late in the evening.

Discussions on various bills during the marathon day commenced with the introduction of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission of Scheduled Castes Bill by Social Welfare Minister P Viswaroop. Chief Minister and Leader of the House Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a heated exchange of words during the debate. Naidu said it was the TDP which did justice to SCs and STs. Stating that the TDP government allocated `10,000 crore for them, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government had failed to spend even a fraction of the budget allocations for the SCs and STs.

“It was the TDP which stood for social justice and supported ABCD categorisation of SCs. Jagan is distorting my words. Why has he run away without answering to the privilege motion moved by us? Why has he not reacted to the rape of an SC woman in Guntur?” Naidu sought to know and said the YSRC has no right to criticise him or his party.

The Chief Minister hit back in the same tone and said Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about Dalits as it was he who said why would anyone wish to be born a Dalit. He discriminated against Dalits in giving compensation package for the lands taken from them in CRDA purview, Jagan alleged.

“Naidu brought SC, ST commission to the State in 2003, just before the elections, while National SC, ST Commission was formed in 1992,” he pointed out. Stating that his government was striving for social justice for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities,the CM said more than 60 per cent of the State Cabinet is comprised of people from those communities including four deputy chief ministers. Announcing separate commission for SCs and STs, Jagan opined that it will ensure justice to the people of both the communities.

Ruling and Opposition parties locked horns once again during the debate on Excise Amendment Bill. When TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said the number of liquor shops has increased under the present government and the government is delivering liquor at doorstep, the Chief Minister intervened stating he is moving a privilege motion against Atchanaidu for misleading the house.

“Will you resign if it was proved that on July 1, 4,380 liquor shops were present?” he challenged the TDP legislator. The number of shops were brought down to 3,456, he explained. He said his government was committed to implement its policy of reducing the consumption of alcohol.

Violation of excise rules will be a non-bailable offence with a jail term up to six months and a fine of `2 lakh for the first time. For repeat offence, it will be `5 lakh and six months jail term. If bars violate the rules, their licence fee will be doubled for the first time and licence will be cancelled for a repeat offence.

The government is also including ill-effects of alcohol in Moral Studies in the school curriculum and also setting up de-addiction centres in all districts, the Chief Minister explained.

The other important bills passed include Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Cluster Universities (Kurnool) bill, The Andhra Pradesh Education Act (Amendments) Bill, The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendments) Bill, Millets Board bill and Pulses Board Bill.

