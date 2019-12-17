Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's ZP school teacher held for assaulting girl student

According to the police, the teacher, Koyya Lakshman, allegedly had been misbehaving with the student for the past few days. 

By Express News Service

ELURU:  A case was registered against a Telugu teacher of ZP high school, located at Tadimalla village in Nidadavole mandal, for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student on Monday.

Lakshman reportedly threatened to award her less marks and disqualify her from participating in sports events, if she told anyone about the abuse.However, the girl informed the matter to her father and grandmother. The girl’s relatives went to the school and tried to attack the teacher on Monday. Some persons came to the rescue of the accused and a feud ensued between the two groups.

After receiving the information, Nidadavolu CI KA Swamy and rural SI T Suresh rushed to the school and brought the situation under control. The parents of the girl then lodged a complaint against the teacher for assaulting the girl. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.Meanwhile, DEO CV Renuka Devi placed the teacher under suspension and ordered Tadepalligudem DYEO to conduct an inquiry.

