Andhra's Tirumala temple to be shut for 13 hrs on December 26 

Tenders invited for disposal of foreign coins

Tirumala: The TTD has invited sealed tenders from banks and recognised foreign exchange dealers for disposal of foreign coins deposited in the Srivari hundi. Devotees from Malaysia, USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Thailand, Nepal, Maldives, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Qatar and Oman have deposited coins in the hundis of Srivari temple and also at other TTD local temples. The sealed tenders will be opened at the office of Deputy EO, Treasury and Inventories in the TTD Administrative Building on Dec 27.