Andhra's Tirumala temple to be shut for 13 hrs on December 26 

TIRUMALA: Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala will remain closed for nearly 13 hours on December 26, owing to the complete solar eclipse.“As the solar eclipse commences at 8.08 am and concludes by 11.16 am, as a tradition, the temple doors will be closed on December 25 by 11 pm itself and will be opened at 12 pm on December 26,” the TTD officials said.
After the completion of rituals, the devotees can continue their darshan after 2 pm. “The devotees are requested to make a note of these changes and plan their pilgrimage accordingly,” the TTD officials said.
This is a common practice where the temple, shuts its doors during solar and lunar eclipses, for ‘purification’ rituals.
Tenders invited for disposal of foreign coins
Tirumala: The TTD has invited sealed tenders from banks and recognised foreign exchange dealers for disposal of foreign coins deposited in the Srivari hundi. Devotees from Malaysia, USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Thailand, Nepal, Maldives, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Qatar and Oman have deposited coins in the hundis of Srivari temple and also at other TTD local temples. The sealed tenders will be opened at the office of Deputy EO, Treasury and Inventories in the TTD Administrative Building on Dec 27.