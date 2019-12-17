Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC Employees Union hail Andhra CM for merger of RTC with government

The National Mazdoor Union (NMU) also thanked Jagan for taking a bold decision on the merger of APSRTC with the State government despite an annual financial burden of Rs3,600 crore on the exchequer. 

Published: 17th December 2019 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Employees Union (EU), recognised union in APSRTC, welcomed the passage of a bill facilitating the merger of the Road Transport Corporation with the State government in Assembly on Monday.  APSRTC Joint Action Committee convener P Damodar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his promise of merging the APSRTC with the government by announcing that RTC employees would be treated as government staff with effect from January 1, 2020. 

“We are requesting the Chief Minister to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) instead of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as the RTC employees are being paid low salaries. A representation with 26 major demands was already made to Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu. We will take the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister once again for a favourable decision on our pending demands,” he said.

The National Mazdoor Union (NMU) also thanked Jagan for taking a bold decision on the merger of APSRTC with the State government despite an annual financial burden of Rs 3,600 crore on the exchequer. 
As per the new Bill, the APSRTC has outstanding liabilities of Rs 6,938 crore. The revenue from the newly created public transport department is estimated at Rs 1,612 crore by 2021-22, which will be a net surplus of Rs 687 crore.

