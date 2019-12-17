Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central Administrative Tribunal stays suspension of IRS officer Krishna Kishore

The tribunal issued notices to both the Centre and State governments and posted the matter to December 24 for further hearing.

IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore

IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday stayed the suspension of 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Jasthi Krishna Kishore. The tribunal issued notices to both the Centre and State governments and posted the matter to December 24 for further hearing.The government on Thursday suspended him for alleged irregularities during his tenure as the CEO of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB).

 Krishna Kishore had come to AP on deputation in September 2015 and had been the CEO of the APEDB before he was sent to the GAD in May after change of guard in the State.He contended that he was in central service and the State government had no authority to suspend him as he was on deputation to AP.

Kishore said that he had sought repatriation to the Centre, but the government suspended him forcing him to approach CAT.Sources close to the official confirmed the interim stay. Repeated attempts to contact Krishna Kishore over the development went in vain.

