Central Crime Station inspector caught accepting bribe in Andhra's Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Circle Inspector was caught red-handed, while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 through an advocate in Kurnool on Monday. Central Crime Station (CCS) CI Ramaiah Naidu demanded Rs 40,000 bribe from Seetharami Reddy through an advocate Chandrasekhar Reddy for not arresting his relative Adinarayana Reddy and also not to open rowdy-sheet on Gopal Reddy.

Cases were filed against Adinarayana Reddy and Gopal Reddy under crime no 8/2019 at the Kurnool CCS. The ACB sleuths arrested both the CI and the advocate. It may be mentioned that on November 9, 2012, Ramaiah Naidu landed in ACB net for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant at his residence in Nandyal, while he was serving as Sirivella CI. He, however, managed to secure posting as CCS CI with the support of local politicians.