GMC seizes 357 kg plastic covers, imposes Rs 1.19 lakh fine on traders

The GMC Health department officials are imposing fine on traders, who are supplying single use plastic carry bags despite steps being taken to restrain the use of plastic carry bags in Guntur.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has seized 357 kg of banned plastic carry bags and collected Rs 1.19 lakh penalty from traders in the past two months. The GMC officials are continuing with their inspection to curb usage of single-time plastic carry bags in the city. They are creating awareness among the people so that they use renewable resources and avoid plastic carry bags.

The GMC Health department officials are imposing fine on traders, who are supplying single use plastic carry bags despite steps being taken to restrain the use of plastic carry bags in Guntur. As part of their awareness campaigns the GMC is holding rallies under Swachhata Hi Seva programmes to create awareness.

MHO Dr Sridevi with sanitary supervisors Anand Kumar and J Rama Rao, inspectors D Prasad and Somasekhar, environmental engineer Ravindra Naik and other officers are conducting the raids.The GMC commissioner C Anuradha has urged the public to cooperate with the civic body to eliminate plastic carry bags from the market. 

Back-to-back raids in city
MHO Dr Sridevi with sanitary supervisors Anand Kumar and J Rama Rao, inspectors D Prasad and Somasekhar, environmental engineer Ravindra Naik and other officers are continuously conducting raids

