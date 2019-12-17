Home States Andhra Pradesh

Human Rights Forum terms Citizenship Act an attack on Constitution 

The BJP-led Centre was creating a religious test for citizenship that would exclude millions of Muslims, he said. 

Published: 17th December 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Markets and shops including those near the campus such as Batla House, Okhla Head and Shaheen Bagh were shut and people stayed away from roads. Many residents said the protest against the amended Citizenship Act was going on peacefully and 'some outsiders' may have resorted to violence and arson.

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On the concluding day of its two-day 8th State (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) Conference at Amalapuram on Sunday, the general body of Human Rights Forum (HRF) adopted a resolution condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), terming it an attack on constitutional principles of equality and secularism.Terming the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) undemocratic, the HRF demanded its repeal and release of all those booked under it. 

The HRF also described the recent Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya as “grossly unjust and a capitulation to Hindu majoritarianism”. The judgment was brazenly violative of democratic values, it alleged. Addressing the State conference of HRF on the first day, Prof J Apoorvanand of Delhi University said, “CAA contradicts India’s rich history of pluralism, which guarantees equality before law irrespective of faith.” 

The BJP-led Centre was creating a religious test for citizenship that would exclude millions of Muslims, he said. Calling the CAA and NRC as an assault on the Indian Constitution, Apoorvanand  said, “It is violative of articles 13 to 16 and article 21 and it should be rejected outrightly.” 

“The objective to provide refuge to persecuted is welcome, but the use of religion for bestowing Indian citizenship is abhorrent. The idea of India that emerged from our freedom struggle and whose best values are enshrined in our Constitution are under sustained attack by the forces of Hindutva,” Apoorvanand said. 

E Manohar of Swaraj Abhiyan,  who spoke on the rights of sexual minorities, said diversity and sexual preferences have to be acknowledged and respected as a right. “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 is a flawed and regressive. The Act betrays a basic comprehension about gender and it’s complexity. It doesn’t address the concerns of those it is intended for,” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HRF Human Rights Forum CAA Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp