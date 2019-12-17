Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Lok Adalat: 1,222 cases settled in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

The rural police department cleared 814 cases, while the urban police settled 408 cases. Narasaopet Police sub-division officers settled 303 cases and stood first among other divisions.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As many as 1,222 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held at various courts across the district. The rural police department cleared 814 cases, while the urban police settled 408 cases. 
Narasaopet Police sub-division officers settled 303 cases and stood first among other divisions. Tenali followed with 128 cases, Bapatla settled 121 cases, Sattenapalli settled 134 cases, Gurajala settled 109 cases and Tulluru sub-division settled 19 cases in the Guntur rural district. 

Further, the South sub-division settled 106 cases, North division 89 cases, East division 88 cases, West division 67 cases, traffic division 19 cases and women police station settled 24 case in the Guntur urban district limits. The police said that the response to the Adalat was overwhelming. 

Speaking on the occasion, urban SP PHD Ramakrishna and rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the Lok Adalat benches had heard cases following the instructions of the National Lok Adalat, regarding ensuring speedy justice to petitioners. Several parties, who had been attending hearings for the past few years, got their cases settled finally, they said.They also appreciated the Station House Officers and court constables who cleared the cases.Meanwhile, litigants thanked the police and judiciary for providing relief through the National Lok Adalat. 

