Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly

As the suspended members refused to leave the House, they were bodily lifted and taken out by the marshals on the direction of the Speaker.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Nine members of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended for one day from Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday for stalling the proceedings of the House.

Speaker Tammineni Seetharam suspended the TDP legislators after Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath moved a resolution to this effect.

As the suspended members refused to leave the House, they were bodily lifted and taken out by the marshals on the direction of the Speaker.

The opposition legislators were staging protest over certain allegations made by Finance Minister while replying to debate on state capital Amaravati.

Rajendranath alleged that the previous TDP government had turned Amaravati into real estate development business with many leaders of the then ruling party benefiting from it.

The minister alleged that the TDP leaders resorted to insider trading by buying prime lands in and around Amaravati at throwaway prices before announcing the location of the new state capital.

He claimed that investigations carried out after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power revealed that over 4000 acres of land were bought by TDP leaders in 'benami'. He said Heritage Foods, a family firm of TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was also a beneficiary.

Earlier, there were heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties over Amaravati. Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu slammed the government for killing Amaravati by creating confusion and driving away the investors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP TDP MLAs suspension Andhra Assembly Andhra Pradesh Assembly
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp