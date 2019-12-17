Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP reverse walk protest against reverse tendering 

Holding placards criticising the government for calling fresh tenders for various ongoing projects in the name of reverse tendering, they claimed it is being done with vested interests.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president and opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu and other party members makes their way to Assembly by protest rally walking reverse against reverse tendering process by government at Assembly in Velagapudi on Monday.

TDP national president and opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu and other party members makes their way to Assembly by protest rally walking reverse against reverse tendering process by government at Assembly in Velagapudi on Monday.(Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP MLAs and MLCs led by N Chandrababu Naidu staged a protest by walking in reverse condemning the reverse tendering process adopted by the State government.Before the commencement of the Assembly for the day, TDP leaders, who came to Velagapudi, staged the protest march by walking in reverse to the Assembly. It is to show the regressive attitude of the State government, the protesting legislators said. 

Holding placards criticising the government for calling fresh tenders for various ongoing projects in the name of reverse tendering, they claimed it is being done with vested interests. Naidu described the YSRC regime as ‘reverse rule’ and said it is for ‘reserving’ tenders for a few. 

Around 40 members of various student organisations from Kurnool tried to protest at the Assembly building demanding Kurnool be made the Second Capital and KRMB office along with High Court be set up in Kurnool. However, police took them into custody. They were later released. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP reverse tendering protest
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp