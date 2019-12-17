TDP reverse walk protest against reverse tendering 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLAs and MLCs led by N Chandrababu Naidu staged a protest by walking in reverse condemning the reverse tendering process adopted by the State government.Before the commencement of the Assembly for the day, TDP leaders, who came to Velagapudi, staged the protest march by walking in reverse to the Assembly. It is to show the regressive attitude of the State government, the protesting legislators said.

Holding placards criticising the government for calling fresh tenders for various ongoing projects in the name of reverse tendering, they claimed it is being done with vested interests. Naidu described the YSRC regime as ‘reverse rule’ and said it is for ‘reserving’ tenders for a few.

Around 40 members of various student organisations from Kurnool tried to protest at the Assembly building demanding Kurnool be made the Second Capital and KRMB office along with High Court be set up in Kurnool. However, police took them into custody. They were later released.