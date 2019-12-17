TDP tries to corner Andhra Pradesh government on housing, health  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The focus during the question hour on the sixth day of the ongoing winter session of the Assembly was on three issues — housing, excise, and health. Opposition TDP members raised issues to corner the government, but were countered by the members of the treasury benches. TDP legislator N Ramanaidu claimed that though 80 per cent of houses under housing for poor were completed in his constituency six months ago, there has been no progress on balance work since then. He claimed the specifications were different in the tender bagged by private companies compared to previous tenders.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana countered it stating there was no change in specifications for the housing. “They are the same as they were before. Reverse tendering has saved State exchequer Rs 106 crore,” he maintained. After a lot of cross-talk, TDP legislators claimed that they were not being allowed to speak and staged a walkout from the house.

Later, TDP legislators tried to corner the government on excise policy. When the TDP MLAs raised the issue of lack of medical equipment in hospitals, Health Minister Alla Nani and other ruling party legislators countered it by stating that it was the TDP government that misused the third-party diagnostic tests. They said Medall engaged for third-party diagnostics resorted to irregularities. “After discussing with the Chief Minister, we will order an inquiry,” the minister said.