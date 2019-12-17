Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP tries to corner Andhra Pradesh government on housing, health  

When TDP MLAs raised the issue of lack of medical equipment in hospitals, ruling party legislators countered, stating it was the TDP government that misused the third-party diagnostic tests.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

The state government has urged beneficiaries of rural housing schemes, who had got houses sanctioned before 2016-17 but could not complete construction due to low unit cost then, to refund money and become eligible for sanction of house in future.

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The focus during the question hour on the sixth day of the ongoing winter session of the Assembly was on three issues — housing, excise, and health. Opposition TDP members raised issues to corner the government, but were countered by the members of the treasury benches. TDP legislator N Ramanaidu claimed that though 80 per cent of houses under housing for poor were completed in his constituency six months ago, there has been no progress on balance work since then. He claimed the specifications were different in the tender bagged by private companies compared to previous tenders. 

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana countered it stating there was no change in specifications for the housing. “They are the same as they were before. Reverse tendering has saved State exchequer Rs 106 crore,” he maintained. After a lot of cross-talk, TDP legislators claimed that they were not being allowed to speak and staged a walkout from the house. 

Later, TDP legislators tried to corner the government on excise policy. When the TDP MLAs raised the issue of lack of medical equipment in hospitals, Health Minister Alla Nani and other ruling party legislators countered it by stating that it was the TDP government that misused the third-party diagnostic tests. They said Medall engaged for third-party diagnostics resorted to irregularities. “After discussing with the Chief Minister, we will order an inquiry,” the minister said. 

