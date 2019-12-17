Temperature dips in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With a drop in minimum temperatures, nights have become colder in the city and Vizag Agency. Araku Valley, Lambasingi a Celsisu and Paderu recorded minimum temperatures of 10° Celsius, 8° Celsius and 12° Celsius respectively. Such low temperatures have thrown life out of gear as heavy fog hovers over Agency areas till 10 am.

Similarly, different areas of Araku Valley, Paderu, Modakondamma Padalu too have recorded a sudden drop in miinimum temperature. According to Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Chintapalle has recorded 11.3° Celsius on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Chintapalle in the district had recorded the season’s lowest temperature so far of 8.1° Celsius. The RARS officials said there are chances of temperatures plummeting further in the next few days. However, the chillier nights and foggy mornings are attracting tourists in droves to the Agency. Tourists made a beeline to Araku Valley and Lambasingi on early mornings.