Tirumala temple to be closed during solar eclipse on December 26 

TIRUMALA: Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala will remain closed for nearly 13 hours on December 26, owing to the complete solar eclipse.“As the solar eclipse commences at 8.08 am and concludes by 11.16 am, as a tradition, the temple doors will be closed on December 25 by 11 pm itself and will be opened at 12 pm on December 26,” the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials said.