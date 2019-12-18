Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 capitals will lead to several problems: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Responding to the allegation that the TDP leaders resorted to illegal means in purchase of lands in Amaravati, he sought to know why don’t the government take action if the claims were true.

Published: 18th December 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted at three capitals  for the State citing decentralisation of development, Opposition leader and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu said decentralisation was nothing but promoting industries by giving incentives and developing all parts of the State and generating employment.  Naidu, who held an emergency meeting soon after Jagan’s announcement on Tuesday, said, “There is no second capital for the country. In fact, our government had taken a decision to set up a High Court bench in Kurnool.’’

“Let us see what he (Jagan) is going to do tomorrow. Some say that they are preparing sketches and purchased lands in Visakhapatnam,’’ he said.“Such unilateral decisions and wrong steps will lead to several problems and cause damage to the State besides stalling development and decreasing revenue. I can’t understand whether their anger is against the region or Amaravati or against me. Even today the discussion in Hyderabad is that the acts of Jagan is benefiting Hyderabad and Bangalore so as to increase the value of his assets located in those cities by damaging the interests of AP,’’ Naidu alleged.  Responding to the allegation that the TDP leaders resorted to illegal means in purchase of lands in Amaravati, he sought to know why don’t the government take action if the claims were true.

“What is the use of taking away the employees from here to Visakhapatnam after cancelling the Adani Data Centre, Lulu Convention Centre and without taking forward the Airport works? The employees should be brought here for attending Assembly session, which needs expenditure. Where are we heading?

 “After bifurcation, we all came from Hyderabad to Amaravati and now will have to go from Amaravati to Vizag. For announcing the decision, they have suspended us from the House. How can the CM make an announcement in the House after saying that decision will be taken only after getting the report from the expert committee. He called us buffoons and now he proved himself a big buffoon,” Naidu alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh three capitals
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp