3 capitals will lead to several problems: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted at three capitals for the State citing decentralisation of development, Opposition leader and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu said decentralisation was nothing but promoting industries by giving incentives and developing all parts of the State and generating employment. Naidu, who held an emergency meeting soon after Jagan’s announcement on Tuesday, said, “There is no second capital for the country. In fact, our government had taken a decision to set up a High Court bench in Kurnool.’’

“Let us see what he (Jagan) is going to do tomorrow. Some say that they are preparing sketches and purchased lands in Visakhapatnam,’’ he said.“Such unilateral decisions and wrong steps will lead to several problems and cause damage to the State besides stalling development and decreasing revenue. I can’t understand whether their anger is against the region or Amaravati or against me. Even today the discussion in Hyderabad is that the acts of Jagan is benefiting Hyderabad and Bangalore so as to increase the value of his assets located in those cities by damaging the interests of AP,’’ Naidu alleged. Responding to the allegation that the TDP leaders resorted to illegal means in purchase of lands in Amaravati, he sought to know why don’t the government take action if the claims were true.

“What is the use of taking away the employees from here to Visakhapatnam after cancelling the Adani Data Centre, Lulu Convention Centre and without taking forward the Airport works? The employees should be brought here for attending Assembly session, which needs expenditure. Where are we heading?

“After bifurcation, we all came from Hyderabad to Amaravati and now will have to go from Amaravati to Vizag. For announcing the decision, they have suspended us from the House. How can the CM make an announcement in the House after saying that decision will be taken only after getting the report from the expert committee. He called us buffoons and now he proved himself a big buffoon,” Naidu alleged.