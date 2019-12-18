Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan asks why can’t we have three capitals?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making a strong pitch for decentralised development, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hinted that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals — executive, legislative and judicial — much like South Africa and suggested that in view of the many challenges the State is faced with, one must be pragmatic in approaching the issue of constructing a capital.

Intervening in the debate on Amaravati on the last day of the Assembly session, he said, “We need to change. On the one hand, we have several important projects and welfare schemes that require a lot of money. At the same time, just to develop 53,000 acres within a 20 km radius (Amaravati), we need Rs one lakh crore. If we add interest, it will run up to Rs 3 lakh crore or Rs 4 lakh crore. Under these circumstances, we need to think practically... do we have the money?”

Pointing out that decentralisation is a realistic concept, he cited the example of South Africa. “May be, we can have a legislative capital here (Amaravati), executive capital in Vizag from where the administration can work, and high court in Kurnool. We need to think in different ways... since we are in such circumstances. If we have Vizag as executive capital, we need not spend much. There is everything in Vizag. May be we can have a metro rail and if we spend a little for traffic, it will be enough,” he observed.

The Chief Minister stressed that every step must be thought out seriously and and recalled that for this, the government has constituted a committee. “They will submit a comprehensive report in a couple of days, a week or 10 days. Similarly, we have asked two organisations, including the Boston Consulting Group, to suggest what should be done. We did not tell them what we want. After going through their reports, we will take a decision,” he explained, adding, “I hope I have given clarity”.His remarks drew applause from the treasury benches, indicating the proposal of three capitals is being seriously considered by the government.

TDP members were not present in the House when the Chief Minister spoke.Jagan’s statement is, perhaps, the most lucid he has made till date on the capital. Elaborating on the reasons for decentralising the capital, he accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to ‘insider trading’. “He selected one region out of nowhere and let his benamis buy land before announcing it as the capital. Because it is out of nowhere, and a capital had to be built, committees appointed by Naidu and by his own calculations, they arrived at a figure of Rs 1.09 lakh crore -- approximately, Rs two crore per acre for 53,000 acres,” he said, pointing out that interest on the amount will take the total expenditure to Rs 3 lakh crore or Rs 4 lakh crore.

“This is just infrastructure cost. Naidu spent just Rs 5,800 crore in five years even for this infrastructure.... He issued Amaravati bonds at 10.32 interest rate, raised loans from different banks. The interest the government has to pay for Rs 5,800 crore is around Rs 700 crore per annum. From where will we get the rest Rs one lakh-odd crore? What will be the rate of interest? Are we in a position to mobilise such money and build a capital? Everything we should think,” Jagan said.

The CM went on to explain how the same money, even if the State has such an amount, could be used profitably. “I too want to build the capital. Even if I have the money, where should I first invest? We have a proposal that is being d rafted. We have to supply water from Polavaram to Bollapalli, in between, we have to fill Pulichintala and later, supply water to the parched Rayalaseema through Banakacherla... all this requires Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore as per the preliminary report,” he said. According to him, the government would require another Rs 23,000 core just to increase the canal carrying capacity and ensure dams in Rayalaseema are filled. Similarly, to supply water to the backward North Andhra from the Polavaram Left canal under the Sujala Sravanthi project, the government requires Rs 16,000 crore. Even to supply pure and safe drinking water to East and West Godavari districts, it needs Rs 8,000 crore. “We need Rs 40,000 crore just to supply safe drinking water throughout the State.

We embarked on Naadu-Nedu programme to spruce up hospitals and schools. We all know that in some hospitals, the situation is such that doctors are forced to use cellphone lights in operation theatres. Incidents of patients dying due to rats were also reported. We need Rs 30,000 crore for repairs and providing basic infrastructure in schools and hospitals,” he said, before appealing to everyone to spare a thought for the development needs of the State and the capital-intensive plans of Naidu for the capital.