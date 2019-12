By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A man allegedly tried to rape his mother in an inebriated condition at Sirivaram. According to CI Dharini Kishore, Narasimhappa and Kadiram couple reside at Sirivaram. Their son Narayana Swamy (33) got married five years ago and has two children.

On Monday night, Narayana Swamy went to his house in an inebriated condition and tried to rape his mother. Furious over this, the couple strangulated him with a saree and later surrendered before the police.