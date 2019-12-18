Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh head constable in ACB net for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

Sleuths caught him accepting the money and keeping it in his table drawer. Relevant documents were seized and the accused was arrested.

Published: 18th December 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sleuths of ACB successfully trapped G Veerraaju Head Constable and Station writer at Maddipadu PS while the accused was accepting Rs 5K bribe for doing an official favor to a transport company manager and was arrested on Tuesday.

Sleuths of ACB successfully trapped G Veerraaju Head Constable and Station writer at Maddipadu PS while the accused was accepting Rs 5K bribe for doing an official favor to a transport company manager and was arrested on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police head constable cum station writer, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for an official favour on Tuesday. As per the ACB officials, two lorries were involved in an accident at Maddipadu police station limits a few days back. Owners of both the lorries came to a private agreement. One of the owners wanted to claim vehicle insurance.

For the same, they would have needed an accident damage certificate from the police station concerned. To acquire this certificate, lorry transport company manager Karim Khan approached the Maddipadu Police Station.

There, the head constable, G Veera Raju (50) demanded Rs 6,000 bribe for the police certificate. After repeated requests, he agreed to issue the certificate by taking Rs 5,000. Then, Khan approached the ACB and filed a complaint against the constable.

ACB Additional DSP Guntur and In-charge of Prakasam district A Suresh Babu, along with district ACB officials planned to catch the accused red-handed and devised a plan. As per the plan, Khan went to the police station on Tuesday and handed over the bribe amount to Veera Raju. Sleuths caught him accepting the money and keeping it in his table drawer. Relevant documents were seized and the accused was arrested.

“He will be produced before the ACB court in Nellore,” Suresh Babu told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh police bribe case ANdhra Pradesh bribery Andhra Pradesh head constable arrested
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp