Andhra Pradesh head constable in ACB net for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police head constable cum station writer, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for an official favour on Tuesday. As per the ACB officials, two lorries were involved in an accident at Maddipadu police station limits a few days back. Owners of both the lorries came to a private agreement. One of the owners wanted to claim vehicle insurance.

For the same, they would have needed an accident damage certificate from the police station concerned. To acquire this certificate, lorry transport company manager Karim Khan approached the Maddipadu Police Station.

There, the head constable, G Veera Raju (50) demanded Rs 6,000 bribe for the police certificate. After repeated requests, he agreed to issue the certificate by taking Rs 5,000. Then, Khan approached the ACB and filed a complaint against the constable.

ACB Additional DSP Guntur and In-charge of Prakasam district A Suresh Babu, along with district ACB officials planned to catch the accused red-handed and devised a plan. As per the plan, Khan went to the police station on Tuesday and handed over the bribe amount to Veera Raju. Sleuths caught him accepting the money and keeping it in his table drawer. Relevant documents were seized and the accused was arrested.

“He will be produced before the ACB court in Nellore,” Suresh Babu told TNIE.