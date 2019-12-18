Andhra Pradesh: Mother throws infant into canal, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, a woman unable to bear the harassment of her husband for giving birth to two daughters, threw her four-month-old child into a canal at Gollapalle in Mylavaram mandal on Tuesday.

Later, when the woman tried to jump into the canal, the neighbours prevented her from committing suicide. According to police, Lingala Subhashini and Nagendra couple has two daughters. They reside at Somala village in Mylavaram mandal. The woman told the police that her husband Nagendra used to harass her for giving birth to two daughters and they used to quarrel often over this issue.

Unable to bear the harassment of her husband, she decided to commit suicide, along with her four-month-old daughter, Jyotsna.