Andhra Pradesh: Tunnel-2 works of Veligonda Reservoir to restart soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Chief Engineer (CE) of State water resource department Jalandhar, gave a green signal to restarting the tunnel-II works of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir project by inaugurating the tunnel segments manufacturing unit.

The iron and concrete segments will play a key role in the make-up of Tunnel-2 and the works were stopped by the former contractor company Ritwik Infra.“The contractor is trying to complete the project as per schedule. We will ensure that the works are completed by June, 2020,” Jalandhar said.