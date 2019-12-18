Andhra: Rs 7,649.79 crore revenue deficit in first 2 quarters, fiscal deficit Rs 15,842 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The revenue deficit of the State government for the first two quarters (April to September) of the current financial year (2019-20) stood at Rs 7,649.79 crore while the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 15,842 crore.

Even as the State was going through revenue deficit, the assistance from the Centre towards grants-in-aid stood at a mere Rs 9,326 crore. The State government expects Rs 61,071 crore as grants-in-aid for the entire fiscal.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Tuesday made a statement on ‘Quarterly review of the trends in receipts and expenditure in relation to the budget at the end of the second quarter of financial year 2019-20’.

“The fiscal performance during the period reflects the current economic scenario. The fiscal deficit was Rs 15,842.60 crore and revenue deficit Rs 7,649.79 crore,’’ he said.

Giving details of the revenue receipts, the statement said the State received a mere Rs 9,326.52 crore towards Central grants (grants-in-aid) from April to September this year. This is just 15.27 per cent of what the State expected as grants-in-aid during the entire financial year.

The State expects to get Rs 61,071.52 crore from the Centre including Central Assistance to State Plan (CASP), Externally Aided Projects (EAP) grants, revenue deficit grant for the year 2014-15, Finance Commission and other grants.

The State tax revenue stood at Rs 28,747 crore, which is just 37 per cent of what it estimated in the entire financial year. The government, as per budget estimates, expects Rs 75,438 crore, but the first six months have witnessed a poor performance in revenue collection.

Less aid from Centre

Alarming picture

State expects Rs 12,099 crore as revenue deficit grant, but the Centre did not release any funds during the first two quarters

No release of funds under

EAP grants

Non-tax revenues stood at Rs 1,352 crore as against estimated

Rs 7,354 crore

Capital Expenditure:

(April - September)

Rs 3,441.34 crore which is 10.66 per cent as against Rs 32,293.39 crore allocated in the budget

School education dept, medical and health, industries, panchayat raj saw minimal spending

School education Rs 9 crore (Budget estimates Rs 1,638 crore)

Public health and family welfare - Rs 0.75 cr (Estimates Rs 1,560 cr)

Interest payments

Rs 7,928.62 crore (The budget estimate was Rs 17,243 crore )

Market borrowing touched Rs 20,100.69 crore as against Rs 41,121 crore for the current fiscal