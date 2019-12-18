Cases on Kapu agitation, Reliance attacks dropped

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to withdraw all cases related to Kapu reservation agitation in Tuni, protests against land acquisition for Bhogapuram airport in Vizianagaram district and attacks on Reliance establishments at Anantapur, Guntur and other places in 2010.

The decision to withdraw the cases was taken in a recent Cabinet meeting and the Home Department on Tuesday issued a GO, facilitating withdrawal of the cases.

“The government has taken a decision to withdraw all the cases in public interest,’’ the GO read. The cases include those registered with respect to agitations for Kapu Reservation in Tuni of East Godavari district, during January 2016, agitations against land acquisition for Bhogapuram Airport and cases in connection with attacks on Reliance establishments, the GO said.

The attacks on Reliance establishments were a fallout of reports in a section of media in 2010 claiming that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009, was a victim of a conspiracy over offshore gas reserves in the Krishna-Godavari basin, operated by Reliance Industries Limited.