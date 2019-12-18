Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cases on Kapu agitation, Reliance attacks dropped

The decision to withdraw the cases was taken in a recent Cabinet meeting and the Home Department on Tuesday issued a GO,  facilitating withdrawal of the cases.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to withdraw all cases related to Kapu reservation agitation in Tuni, protests against land acquisition for Bhogapuram airport in Vizianagaram district and attacks on Reliance establishments at Anantapur, Guntur and other places in 2010.

The decision to withdraw the cases was taken in a recent Cabinet meeting and the Home Department on Tuesday issued a GO,  facilitating withdrawal of the cases.

“The government has taken a decision to withdraw all the cases in public interest,’’ the GO read. The cases include those registered with respect to agitations for Kapu Reservation in Tuni of East Godavari district, during January 2016, agitations against land acquisition for Bhogapuram Airport and cases in connection with attacks on Reliance establishments, the GO said.

The attacks on Reliance establishments were a fallout of reports in a section of media in 2010 claiming that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009, was a victim of a conspiracy over  offshore gas reserves in the Krishna-Godavari basin, operated by Reliance Industries Limited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapu reservation Kapu agitation
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp