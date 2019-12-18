Minor raped by cousin in Andhra Pradesh's fshing village

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 13-year-old girl was raped by her cousin several times for the past two months. The episode came to light after the girl’s nude photos were sent to her father, who works abroad as a daily wager.

The incident took place in a fishing village in Naupada police station limits and it was three days ago the victim’s parents approached the village heads, seeking justice. As it was a sensitive issue, they referred the case to the police station after two days.

According to Naupada police, taking advantage of the family relationship, Uppada Santosh, 28, had trapped the teenager and raped her several times. The accused also took photographs and videos with her in intimate positions. The girl’s parents didn’t suspect him as he was closely associated with them.

Although he got married two months ago, he continued his sexual relationship with the girl by blackmailing her. When the girl refused his proposal, he sent the videos to her father. It is learnt that he tied the knot to the girl at her home without making it public. On Monday, the victim’s parents approached the police, seeking justice. A case has been filed under Section 376 of Clause 2, 506 IPC, 66 of Clause 2 of IT Act and the POCSO Act.

After the Disha Act was passed, five sexual assault and harassment cases have been reported at various places in the district. An attempted sexual assault took place on a B Tech student at Rajam. A cab driver had attempted to kidnap a schoolgirl at Regidi Amadalavalasa. Unable to bear the harassment from the final-year degree student, a first-year girl student had ended her life at Meliaputti.

On Tuesday, a 13-old-girl was raped by her cousin at a village in the Santabommali mandal and a 14-year-old girl had committed suicide unable to bear the sexual harassment by a villager at Tekkali.

Of the five, two girls committed suicide and shockingly, all the six victims were students.

Superintendent of Police RN Ammiredy said the police have been creating awareness among girls and working women on the toll-free numbers and the laws favouring women.