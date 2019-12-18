TDP leader hacked to death by rivals in Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A TDP leader was hacked to death by his rivals near Belum Caves in Kolimigundla of Kurnool district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Subba Rao (45), a native of Chintalayapalle in Kolimigundla mandal.

According to locals, Subba Rao was a follower of former Banaganapalle TDP MLA BC Janardhan Reddy. During 2019 general elections, Subba Rao campaigned for Janardhan Reddy, while Gurivi Reddy, the main accused, campaigned for current Banaganapalle YSRC MLA Katasani Ramireddy.

Kolimigundla circle inspector B Subba Reddy said that Gurivi Reddy, along with 11 other persons, came in two Scorpio vehicles and attacked Subba Rao with hunting knives. Later, they bludgeoned him to death with boulders and fled the spot.

Subba Rao owns a granite factory at Tadipatri in Anantapur district. On Tuesday afternoon, he came to Kolimigundla for some work.Upon learning about his arrival, the assailants waylaid and attacked Subba Rao with hunting knives, while he was having tea from a tea stall near Belum Caves in Kolimigundla. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and collected clues.“In order to avert any untoward incident, additional police force was deployed. We have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” the CI added.