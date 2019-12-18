TDP walkout during Andhra Pradesh Assembly over fund ‘diversion’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP staged a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday alleging diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds released by the Centre.

TDP members Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and others raised the issue of alleged diversion of MGNREGS without paying wages to the workers. Panchayat Raj and Urban Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Centre released `4,160 crore towards wages and `1,845 crore towards material and administrative charges as Central share on November 20, 2019.

After the minister’s statement, treasury and opposition members engaged in a heated argument. The treasury benches accused the previous TDP government of diverting funds released by the Centre to other sectors. The TDP members accused Ramachandra Reddy of taking bribes for release of MGNREGS funds. Ramachandra Reddy said that it was unfortunate that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu was levelling baseless allegations even after knowing his character well. “I will resign if you prove the allegations,’’ the minister challenged the Opposition.

Accusing the TDP of trying to stop release of funds to the State by the Centre, he said the yellow party has written letters to the Centre thrice stating that the State government diverted MGNREGS funds.

YSRC member Jogi Ramesh alleged that the TDP leaders have usurped the MGNREGS funds. “The then Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh misappropriated MGNREGS funds. The State government should conduct an inquiry into the misuse of funds by Lokesh,’’ he demanded.

Meanwhile, the TDP members barged into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding release of MGNREGS funds to the workers, a move objected by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

“When the government is ready to give answer to each and every question of your’s, why are you trying to politicise every issue? Creating pandemonium in the House daily is not good,’’ he said. Later, the TDP members staged a walkout from the House.

Disha Act: HM’s assurance to TDP MLA

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has said the first case to be registered under Disha Act, once it gets enacted, is to look into the alleged objectionable social media posts against TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani. Bhavani said she had faced social media backlash from unknown persons after her speech on liquor prohibition in the Assembly on Monday. “The proposed Disha Act also talks about taking stringent action against objectionable social media posts. I demand action,’’ she said. Sucharita said the Act is still in the process of enactment and assured that the first case to be registered under the Act is to investigate into the social media posts against the TDP MLA.