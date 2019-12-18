Tughlaq regime better than Jagan’s, alleges miffed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted that the State may have three capital cities, Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said even the administration of Tuglaq might have been better than Jagan’s. “After the YSRC government completed 100 days in office, we described it as “Tughlaq rule”, but now we are of the view that even Tughlaq’s administration was better than this government,” he said.

The TDP chief was speaking to the media after staging a protest at the place, where ‘Praja Vedika’ once stood before it was demolished by the YSRC government, at Undavalli on Tuesday evening. The protest came soon after nine TDP members were suspended from the House.

“Where will the Chief Minister stay if the State has three capital cities? Here (Amaravati) or in Visakhapatnam or Kurnool? Where will his ministers reside? Here or in the executive capital? There is no such practice anywhere in the country. Is he (Jagan) more intelligent than all the leaders in Independent India? What is this insanity? This is why we call it Tuglaq rule,’’ Naidu said. Naidu also reiterated that he will take up the issue at the national level and reiterated that Amaravati, if developed, could be the State’s engine of growth.