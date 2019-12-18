Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SIT questions Sunrise doctors

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The officials of Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday grilled the doctors of Sunrise Hospital regarding the treatment they provided to Komma Parameswar Reddy, one of the suspects in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The SIT officials also asked the doctors when Parameswar Reddy was admitted to the hospital as the latter told them that he underwent treatment at the Sunrise Hospital on March 14.It may be mentioned that the SIT officials have so far questioned TDP MLC Ravindranath Reddy, former minister and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy and some of the family members of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the murder case.

Meanwhile, the writ petition filed by TDP MLC Ravindranath Reddy, seeking the CBI probe into Vivekananda murder case, came for hearing on Tuesday in the High Court.MLC’s advocate Salman Khurshid presented arguments on behalf of the MLC, while Advocate General Subramanyam Sriram argued on behalf of the State government.The court adjourned the hearing of the petition to January 3.