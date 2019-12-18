YSR Congress not to support proposed NRC exercise

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Facing criticism from various quarters for backing Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday said it would not support the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amjath Basha told reporters that the party would oppose NRC in both the houses of Parliament.

He quoted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as saying that the party would oppose any Bill that is detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community.

The YSRCP, which has 22 members in Lok Sabha and two in Rajya Sabha, had voted in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Its move came under flak from Muslim community and Congress and the Left parties.

"When I apprised the Chief Minister of the concern among Muslims, he said the YSRCP is sympathetic towards minorities, especially Muslims, and will take every step to protect their interests," Basha said.

According to him, the YSRCP chief assured the community that the party will oppose any Bill which is against their interests.