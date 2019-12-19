Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses pleas of bar owners on liquor price hike

Justice M Satyanarayana dismissed 350 petitions and in his verdict, ruled that the State government was correct in differentiating between wine shops and bars under the new excise policy.

liquor

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a shot in the arm for the State government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday termed its decision to hike liquor prices in bars appropriate and could in no way be described as unfair or unilateral.  

Dismissing 350 writ petitions filed by owners of various bars, Justice M Satyanarayana, in his verdict, ruled that the State government was correct in differentiating between wine shops and bars under the new excise policy and agreed with the government that the only intention behind hiking liquor prices in bars was to pave the way for total prohibition. 

The government has the responsibility of improving and safeguarding public health under Article 47 and any steps taken by the government in this regard cannot be faulted as unilateral or unfair, he said, pointing out that measures to check the consumption of alcohol are clearly aimed at improving public health. Justice Satyanarayana also dismissed the contention that the government was discriminating between wine shops and bars on the ground that both fall into different categories.

He also rejected the argument of the management of the bars that rights guaranteed under the Constitution had been compromised. He reminded them that bar owners are licence holders and it is consumers, not licence holders, who pay for the liquor. While delivering the verdict, Justice Satyanarayana cited several judgements of the Supreme Court. 

Bar management had approached the High Court challenging the GO issued by the government on November 22 hiking liquor prices in bars. In their petitions, they argued that it was nothing but discrimination to set different prices for liquor in bars and wine shops.

