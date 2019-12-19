Andhra's Kurnool to be Judicial Capital, brings cheer to Rayalaseema lawyers

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement in the Assembly that Kurnool could be the judicial capital of the State was hailed by lawyers and students who have been undertaking campaigns to press the demand for the last three months. On Wednesday, lawyers and Rayalaseema students JAC members took out a victory rally, which began from the district court and culminated at the Collectorate, where they garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. They raised slogans in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, AP State Bar Council member Ravi Guvera termed it a historic move. Jagan’s three capitals’ idea should be accepted by all sections of society as it will pave the way for decentralised development, he added. Students JAC members, however, were guarded in their reaction. “We are happy that the issue figured in the Assembly, but the protests will continue till the gazette notification is given,” said Yuvajana Vidyarthi JAC convener B Sriramulu.

Students and lawyers also faulted Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “Is Naidu going back on his statements on the overall development of the State?” asked Sriramulu.

An expert panel set up to study and suggest development strategies for the State, led by GN Rao visited Kurnool on November 17.

The expert panel had directed the district administration to identify government lands near Orvakal. The district administration had submitted a full-fledged report to develop the district at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore, which include completion of irrigation projects worth Rs 11,392 crore and smart city works Rs 2,745 crore.