Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers oppose Andhra CM Jagan's decentralised administration remark, protests today

Holding pesticide bottles, Thullur farmers even threatened to commit suicide, if the Chief Minister did not go back on its remark. 

Published: 19th December 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers block a road to stage protest at Mandadam in the capital region on Wednesday

Villagers block a road to stage protest at Mandadam in the capital region on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted at making Amaravati the legislative capital, with Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the legislative capital, protests erupted in several villages with farmers staging rasta rokos and sit-in protests on Wednesday, opposing the idea of decentralised administration. 

The farmers gave a call for bandh on Thursday. Vanta-Varpu protests and relay hunger strikes in front of all village secretariats and government offices would be organised in 29 villages of the capital region.Farmers staged protests at Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kistayapalem, Mandadam, Venkatayapalem and other junctions leading to the Secretariat and blocked traffic on Wednesday morning hours. Expressing anger on the government, farmers raised slogans against Jagan and his party. They rued that his decision will leave the future of thousands of farmers, who gave their land for the capital, in quandary. 

“Believing that our future generations will reap benefits of the capital, we donated thousands of acres of fertile land for Amaravati. But the government hinted at shifting Secretariat and the High Court, creating doubts on the future of Amaravati. He should immediately withdraw his statement and resume construction works in the capital,” the farmers demanded.

Holding pesticide bottles, Thullur farmers even threatened to commit suicide, if the Chief Minister did not go back on its remark. “Until he (Jagan) promises that Secretariat and the High Court will not be shifted to other places, we won’t call off our protests. We are going to block all roads leading to Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli,” Thullur farmers threatened. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
decetralised capital Andhra Pradesh Protest against decentralised capital
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp