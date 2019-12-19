Five firms contribute Rs 85 crore under Connect-to-Andhra scheme

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Five pharma companies came forward on Thursday to contribute Rs 85 crore for development of infrastructure in 2,566 government schools under the 'Connect-to-Andhra' initiative.

Representatives of the companies signed memoranda of understanding with the Social Responsibility Wing of the AP government in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The companies' contributions under corporate social responsibility will be utilized on the 'Naadu-Nedu' (Then and Now) programme, wherein necessary infrastructure will be upgraded in government schools, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister said 45,000 government schools across the state would be developed under the 'Naadu-Nedu' programme with a total expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore.

Besides setting up English labs, other infrastructure facilities like toilets, drinking water, etc would be provided, he added.

"The state is facing a serious financial crisis. But we can't ignore development of infrastructure and facilities in schools and hospitals. I thank the companies for their support to the programme, the Chief Minister said.

The state government is targeting to raise at least Rs 1,000 crore through donations from different sources in the ongoing financial year under the new 'Connect-to-Andhra' initiative.

The money thus secured will be utilized on the governments flagship 'Navaratnalu' programme, under which cash will be doled out through various schemes to different sections of people every year.