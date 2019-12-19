Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former government hiked RTC fare 5 times during tenure: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah recalled that the then TDP government had revised RTC ticket fare five times-October 22, 2015, December 15, 2015, June 1, 2016, July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday said that the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had increased the Andhra Pradesh State Road and Transport Corporation (APSRTC) ticket fare five times during their tenure, so Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu had no right to speak about the issue. 

Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi, Venkataramaiah said that the incumbent government has taken the step of a fare hike to bring the RTC out of losses and the TDP leaders were agitating only to gain political mileage. He recalled that the then TDP government had revised the RTC ticket fare five times-October 22, 2015, December 15, 2015, June 1, 2016, July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. 

“During his tenure, Naidu fleeced the public and enhanced the ticket fare. How many of the TDP leaders, who are agitating now have boarded an RTC bus in their lifetime? As a mark of protest, MLC Nara Lokesh travelled in an RTC bus from his residence to the Secretariat but it boomeranged as the bus in which he travelled was a Palle Velugu bus and there was no hike for the first 10 km distance in that service,” the minister said.

Commenting on the recommendations made by the Judicial Preview Committee over the introduction of electric and diesel buses in the RTC fleet, Venkataramaiah said that the government will follow the recommendations made by the committee chairperson. He also stated that from January 1, RTC employees will be recognised as public transport department employees and will get the necessary benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister RTC fare hike
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp