High-end skills university to come up in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the State government will set up a Skill Development University in Tirupati and a high-end Skills University in Visakhapatnam to impart job-oriented skills in the final lap of students’ education. The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has already begun the groundwork for the same and visited other States to study the models being followed by them.

Speaking at a review meeting here, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress being made and stressed the importance of the proposed Skill Development University. According to him, it will be the umbrella organisation for the 25 skill development centres coming up in all the parliamentary constituencies in the State.

On the other hand, the high-end Skills University will offer courses in robotics, artificial intelligence and allied courses. It will be steered by the IT Department. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to prepare a plan to set up the university.